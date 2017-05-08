FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teladoc Q1 loss per share $0.30
May 8, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Teladoc Q1 loss per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Teladoc Inc:

* fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.88, revenue view $182.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teladoc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.30

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $44 million to $45 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $180 million to $185 million

* Q1 revenue $42.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $42.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teladoc Inc says Q1 revenue from subscription access fees was $34.3 million, an increase of 66%

* Teladoc Inc says for Q2 total visits are projected to be between 290,000 and 310,000

* Teladoc Inc says membership is expected to total approximately 20.5 million to 21.0 million at june 30, 2017

* Teladoc Inc says q2 net loss per share is expected to be between $0.26 and $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $42.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

