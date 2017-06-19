WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Teladoc Inc-
* Teladoc to acquire Best Doctors to provide a comprehensive virtual healthcare delivery platform
* Teladoc Inc - reiterates its previously communicated Q2 2017 guidance
* Teladoc - reiterates commitment to achieving adjusted ebitda break-even in q4 independent of incremental positive contributions from best doctors
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $44.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.