BRIEF- Icom announces change of president
* Says it appoints Masataka Harima as new president to replace Tsutomu Fukui., effective Aug. 1
July 12 Telcon Inc :
* Says it signed a 54.05 billion won contract with Emmaus Life Sciences.Inc to provide pharmaceutical grade L-glutamine (PGLG)
* Says net sales increased during Q2 by 20 percent to SEK 2,119 million