5 months ago
BRIEF-Tele Columbus FY 2016 revenues up 3.9 pct at 478.7 million euros
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 7, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tele Columbus FY 2016 revenues up 3.9 pct at 478.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG:

* Announces preliminary 2016 results and gives 2017 guidance

* For fiscal year 2016, revenues amounted to 478.7 million euros ($506.75 million), up 3.9 pct versus pro forma FY 2015 revenues

* Q4 2016: increase of revenues of 3.4 pct to 124.6 million euros and of normalised EBITDA of 10.0 pct to 71.2 million euros compared to pro forma Q4 2015

* FY group reported normalised EBITDA of 250.3 million euros, which is an increase of 7.1 pct compared to pro forma normalised EBITDA of 233.8 million euros for FY 2015

* Sees FY 2017 mid single digit percentage revenue growth versus FY 2016, a - roughly 10 pct normalised EBITDA growth year on year and - capex as a percentage of revenues to range between 33 pct and 35 pct

* Re-iterates its medium term targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

