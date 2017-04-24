FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Tele2 Q1 core profit exceeds expectations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 24, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tele2 Q1 core profit exceeds expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Tele2 Ab:

* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 7,875 (6,446) million and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,723 (1,226) million

* Reuters poll: tele2 q1 EBITDA was seen at SEK 1,434 million, sales at 7,682 million

* Says 2017 financial guidance is unchanged

* Says much of the growth initiatives and infrastructure investments for 2017 lie ahead of us, and revenues and costs will be negatively affected by the new roaming regulation in the second half of the year. Says our 2017 full year guidance reflects these factors

* Says increase of Q1 EBITDA compared to last year is mainly related to the inclusion of TDC in Sweden as well as higher profitability levels in the Netherlands and Kazakhstan

* Says in Sweden, mobile end-user service revenue increased by 5 percent like-for-like driven by continued data growth, migration of customers to higher ASPU bundles, and a strengthening of our position in the enterprise segment

* Says in the Netherlands we did experience lower customer intake as competitive pressure increased and new regulatory demands came in to play. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.