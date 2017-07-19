BRIEF-Tele2 Q2 EBITDA above expectations, raises 2017 profit forecast

July 19 (Reuters) - Tele2 Ab:

* CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)- Says net sales for q2 (not q1) amounted to SEK 7,988 (6,668) mln and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,631 (1,087) mln

* Says 2017 financial guidance upgraded for group

* Says accelerating mobile end-user service revenue growth of 18 percent, or 12 percent on a like-for-like basis

* Says 12 months rolling operating cash flow increased to SEK 3.1 billion, versus SEK 1.1 billion a year earlier

* Says sees 2017 EBITDA between SEK 6.2 and 6.5 billion (previously SEK 5.9 and 6.2 billion)

* Says sees 2017 CAPEX between SEK 3.6 and 3.9 billion (previously SEK 3.8 and 4.1 billion)

* Reuters poll: Tele2 q2 EBITDA was seen at SEK 1,486 million, sales at 7,876 million

