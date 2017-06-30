June 30 Tele2 Ab

* The administrative court rejects tele2's claim for interest deduction on intra-group loans of SEK 377,109,600 and SEK 304,443,399 respectively in 2013 and 2014 according to interest limitation rules introduced in 2013

* Tele2 will appeal the Administrative Court’s rulings

* Tele2 ab says decision will not have any effect on tele2's results since amount is already reserved