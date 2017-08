May 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt Co

* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders EGP 1.34 billion versus EGP 1.28 billion year ago

* Q1 operating revenue EGP 4.19 billion versus EGP 3.06 billion year ago

* Capital expenditure in Q1 2017 reached EGP 501 million, 12 Percebt Of Total Revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: