4 months ago
BRIEF-Telecom Egypt signs MOU with Orange Egypt for national roaming agreement
April 20, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Telecom Egypt signs MOU with Orange Egypt for national roaming agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt Co

* Signs MOU with Orange Egypt for national roaming agreement

* MOU falls under framework of mobile license Telecom Egypt signed with Egyptian National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in August 2016

* MOU with Orange Egypt to provide 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services through national roaming over Orange’S existing network

* Also concluded MOU with Orange Egypt for Telecom Egypt's infrastructure transmission services for EGP 2.5 billion for 5 years, starting from 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

