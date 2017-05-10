FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Telecom Italia denies reports on sale of stake in broadcasting group Presidera
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
May 10, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Telecom Italia denies reports on sale of stake in broadcasting group Presidera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Telecom Italia says:

* denies press reports regarding Vivendi's commitments to the European Commission's Directorate General for Competition

* matter has not been the subject of any analysis by management or corporate bodies

* On Wednesday Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported that among concessions offered by Vivendi to the EU Commission - set to rule over the French media group's sway at the Italian phone group - was for Telecom Italia to sell its stake in broadcasting services group Persidera Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.