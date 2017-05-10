BRIEF-Telecom Italia denies reports on sale of stake in broadcasting group Presidera

May 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Telecom Italia says:

* denies press reports regarding Vivendi's commitments to the European Commission's Directorate General for Competition

* matter has not been the subject of any analysis by management or corporate bodies

* On Wednesday Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported that among concessions offered by Vivendi to the EU Commission - set to rule over the French media group's sway at the Italian phone group - was for Telecom Italia to sell its stake in broadcasting services group Persidera Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)