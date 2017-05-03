UPDATE 1-Western Digital seeks arbitration in row over Toshiba's $18 bln chip sale
* Western Digital seeks to end transfer of JV assets to chip unit
May 3 Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo tells analysts in a post-results call:
* group will need to invest 600-650 million euro in spectrum license renewal
* does not expect any particular changes in Italian mobile market in next 6-9 months before Iliad's arrival
* without shops, it's impossible to increase number of customers or have significant number of mobile clients in Italy
* network spin-off is not an option on the table Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
TOKYO Desperate to overcome Japan's growing shortage of labor, mid-sized companies are planning to buy robots and other equipment to automate a wide range of tasks, including manufacturing, earthmoving and hotel room service.
SINGAPORE Asian stocks got off to a shaky start on Monday as a ransomware attack that locked up more than 200,000 computers in over 150 countries and a missile test by North Korea on Sunday kept investors on edge.