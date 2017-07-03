Israel's Bezeq Tel names finance ministry official Rothenberg as CFO
JERUSALEM, July 2 Bezeq Israel Telecom on Sunday named Yali Rothenberg as its chief financial officer to replace Allon Raveh, who stepped down after first-quarter results.
July 3 Telecom Plus Plc:
* Final results of tender offer
* Maximum aggregate number of ordinary shares that may be purchased pursuant to tender offer is 2.1 mln ordinary shares
* 7.2 mln ordinary shares were validly tendered by shareholders under tender offer
* Total value of all ordinary shares purchased is £25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 30 AT&T Inc has expanded the lineup of local channels on its DirecTV Now internet streaming service, it said on Friday, as the No. 2 wireless carrier seeks to win online subscribers who prefer not to pay for a traditional cable package.