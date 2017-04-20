FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Telecom Plus sees FY adjusted pretax profit in line with guidance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 20, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Telecom Plus sees FY adjusted pretax profit in line with guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc:

* Customer and service numbers for full year show further modest growth

* Total dividend of 48p (2016: 46p) per share for year (+4.3 pct)

* Launch of new home insurance service

* Sees FY adjusted pre-tax profits from continuing operations around 53 mln stg (2016: 48.8 mln stg excluding OPUS) in line with previous guidance.

* Cash flow remains strong, in line with management expectations.

* Home insurance is expected to have a negligible impact on our profitability for current financial year

* Anticipate number of services we supply will increase by between 5 pct and 10 pct over coming year.

* Benefit from faster organic growth will, if current trends continue, be reflected in our reported results for following financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.