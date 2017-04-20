BRIEF-Telecom Plus sees FY adjusted pretax profit in line with guidance

April 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc:

* Customer and service numbers for full year show further modest growth

* Total dividend of 48p (2016: 46p) per share for year (+4.3 pct)

* Launch of new home insurance service

* Sees FY adjusted pre-tax profits from continuing operations around 53 mln stg (2016: 48.8 mln stg excluding OPUS) in line with previous guidance.

* Cash flow remains strong, in line with management expectations.

* Home insurance is expected to have a negligible impact on our profitability for current financial year

* Anticipate number of services we supply will increase by between 5 pct and 10 pct over coming year.

* Benefit from faster organic growth will, if current trends continue, be reflected in our reported results for following financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)