BRIEF-BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
March 9 SFR:
* SFR says will appeal against earlier decision by french competition authority to fine SFR
* French competition authority said earlier that it had decided to fine SFR and Altice 40 million euros Further company coverage:
* BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 10 Data center operator Cyxtera is the first leveraged loan issuer to try to protect itself from moves by the US government to cut tax deductibility on interest payments that would make buyout financing more expensive.