4 months ago
BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies, unit enter into note purchase, guaranty agreement
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies, unit enter into note purchase, guaranty agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Teledyne Technologies Inc:

* Teledyne Technologies Inc - Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, unit entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement - SEC filing

* Teledyne Technologies - purchase agreement providing for a private placement of EUR250 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes

* Teledyne Technologies Inc - interest rates for notes were determined as of March 29, 2017

* Teledyne Technologies Inc - notes were issued on April 18, 2017

* Teledyne Technologies - Teledyne,Teledyne Netherlands intend to use proceeds of private placement to, among other things, repay indebtedness Source text: (bit.ly/2pfNEZD) Further company coverage:

