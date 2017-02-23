FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Teleflex posts Q4 EPS of $1.29 from continuing operations
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Teleflex posts Q4 EPS of $1.29 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc

* Teleflex reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; provides 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.00 to $8.15 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $5.04 to $5.08 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.13 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $513.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $502.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teleflex inc - company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $8.00 and $8.15 for full year 2017

* Teleflex inc - on a gaap basis, revenues in 2017 are expected to increase 10.0% to 11.5% over prior year

* Teleflex inc - on a constant currency basis, company estimates that revenues for full year 2017 will increase 12.5% to 14.0%

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.85, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

