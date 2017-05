May 2 Teleflex Inc

* Teleflex receives fda 510(k) clearance for the arrow® ac3 optimustm intra-aortic balloon pump (iabp)

* Teleflex inc- ac3 optimus iabp will be launched at two scientific meetings in may