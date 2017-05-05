Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Monday:
May 5 Telefonica Deutschland
* CEO says to reach 75 percent of annual 900 million euro E-plus synergies this year Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Unit entered into a share acquisition agreement with Rapidcloud Asia Sdn Bhd
May 22 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Monday it was buying Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company Ratos in a 165 million euro deal.