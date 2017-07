July 27 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA:

* INFORMS ABOUT THE RESOLUTION OF ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS IN COLOMBIA

* SAYS IS CURRENTLY ASSESSING IMPLICATIONS OF ARBITRATION AWARD AND REMEDIES AVAILABLE

* SAYS AWARD IS RELATED TO COLOMBIAN ITC MINISTRY PROCEEDINGS AIMED TO REVERT CERTAIN ASSETS LINKED TO FORMER MOBILE VOICE SERVICE CONCESSIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)