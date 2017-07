July 27 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA:

* THE AMOUNT ESTABLISHED IN ARBITRATION AWARD AFFECTING COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES SA ESP (COLTEL) AND OTHER TELECOMMUNICATIONS OPERATOR IN COLOMBIA IS ABOUT 469.5 MILLION EUROS FOR COLTEL‍​

* OUT OF THIS AGGREGATE AMOUNT ONLY 67.5 PERCENT IS RELEVANT FOR TELEFONICA Source text for Eikon:

