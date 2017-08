March 8 (Reuters) - Telegraaf Media Groep Nv:

* FY revenue 421.0 million euros versus 452.4 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA excluding. Restructuring costs 22.0 million euros versus 34.7 million euros year ago

* Cash position per year-end 2016 is 19.5 million euros, compared to 42.9 million euros a year earlier

* FY net profit of 1.6 million euros, compared to a loss of 23.6 million euros in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2lWrfuw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)