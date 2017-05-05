BRIEF-Key Alliance Group says unit entered into a share acquisition agreement
* Unit entered into a share acquisition agreement with Rapidcloud Asia Sdn Bhd
May 5 Telekom Malaysia Bhd
* Appoints Cik Nor Fadhilah Binti Mohd Ali as CFO Source text: (bit.ly/2pcS6nJ Further company coverage:
May 22 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Monday it was buying Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company Ratos in a 165 million euro deal.
* Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)