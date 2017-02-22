FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Telekom Malaysia posts qtrly net profit of 154.3 mln rgt
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 22, 2017 / 5:26 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Telekom Malaysia posts qtrly net profit of 154.3 mln rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Telekom Malaysia Bhd

* qtrly net profit attributable 154.3 million rgt

* qtrly revenue 3.24 billion rgt

* year ago , qtrly net profit 192.4 million rgt, qtrly revenue 3.18 billion rgt

* declares 2nd interim dividend of 12.2 sen per share

* "foresee 2017 to be a promising year ahead for tm"

* "despite the current challenging times, tm foresees 2017 to be a promising year ahead for tm."

* "group also foresees potential for new growth opportunities in its tm business solutions segment" Source text (bit.ly/2lKcmiP) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.