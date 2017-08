May 23 (Reuters) - Telekom Malaysia Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit 230.4 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 2.96 billion rgt

* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 2.86 billion rgt; year-ago qtrly net profit 322.4 million rgt

* "We foresee the outlook for the months ahead to remain positive"