May 2 Telenav Inc
* Telenav reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial
results
* Q3 loss per share $0.31
* Q3 revenue $35.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Telenav Inc - Deferred revenue as of march 31, 2017 was
$61.2 million, compared with $36.1 million as of December 31,
2016
* Telenav Inc qtrly billings were $60.2 million, compared
with $53.1 million in same prior year period
* Telenav Inc - For quarter ending June 30, 2017 total
revenue is expected to range from $39 to $41 million.
* Telenav Inc qtrly gross margin was 50%, compared to 44% in
same prior year period
* Telenav Inc - For quarter ending june 30, 2017, billings
are expected to range from $64 to $66 million.
* FY2017 revenue view $171.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Telenav Inc sees net loss per share expected to range from
$0.30 to $0.33 for quarter ending June 30, 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $39.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
