BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding FY net income down at 41.6 million euros

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding NV:
* Net income of 41.6 million euros ($44.2 million) in 2016 compared to 175.7 million euros in 2015
* FY adjusted EBITDA of 1.12 billion euros in 2016, +18 percent yoy and +3 percent yoy on a rebased basis
* Revenue of 2.43 billion euros in 2016, +33 percent yoy on a reported basis
* Execution of our vision 2020 will enable us to achieve profitable financial growth in 2017 and beyond, targeting a 5-7 percent adjusted EBITDA CAGR over the 2015-2018 period
* The board of directors has authorized a 60.0 million euros share buy-back program for the upcoming six-month period, effective today
* Says ARPU per customer relationship (eur/month) at end of December 2016 stood at 53.4 versus 50.6 year ago
* Triple-play customers growth at end of December 2016 of 4 percent yoy
* FY free cash flow of 265.8 million euros versus 279.0 euros million year ago
* Top line growth rate in 2017 will be severely impacted by regulatory headwinds and continued structural challenges on acquired prepaid mobile business
* Expects revenue growth to remain stable in 2017 on a rebased basis
* On track to deliver on previously communicated medium-term adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 5-7 percent over the 2015-2018 timeframe
* Anticipates robust growth in adjusted free cash flow to between 350.0-375.0 million euros
* In 2017 sees accrued capital expenditures of around 24 percent of revenue ($1 = 0.9419 euros)