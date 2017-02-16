BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding FY net income down at 41.6 million euros

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding NV:

* Net income of 41.6 million euros ($44.2 million) in 2016 compared to 175.7 million euros in 2015

* FY adjusted EBITDA of 1.12 billion euros in 2016, +18 percent yoy and +3 percent yoy on a rebased basis

* Revenue of 2.43 billion euros in 2016, +33 percent yoy on a reported basis

* Execution of our vision 2020 will enable us to achieve profitable financial growth in 2017 and beyond, targeting a 5-7 percent adjusted EBITDA CAGR over the 2015-2018 period

* The board of directors has authorized a 60.0 million euros share buy-back program for the upcoming six-month period, effective today

* Says ARPU per customer relationship (eur/month) at end of December 2016 stood at 53.4 versus 50.6 year ago

* Triple-play customers growth at end of December 2016 of 4 percent yoy

* FY free cash flow of 265.8 million euros versus 279.0 euros million year ago

* Top line growth rate in 2017 will be severely impacted by regulatory headwinds and continued structural challenges on acquired prepaid mobile business

* Expects revenue growth to remain stable in 2017 on a rebased basis

* On track to deliver on previously communicated medium-term adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 5-7 percent over the 2015-2018 timeframe

* Anticipates robust growth in adjusted free cash flow to between 350.0-375.0 million euros

* In 2017 sees accrued capital expenditures of around 24 percent of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)