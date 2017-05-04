BRIEF-Vodacom says full-year HEPS at 923 cents vs 883 cents yr ago
* Vodacom group ltd - heps 923 cents versus 883 cents year ago
May 4 Telenor Asa
* Telenor q1 adjusted ebitda nok 11.5 billion (Reuters poll nok 11.45 billion)
* Telenor sees 2017 ebitda margin around 37 percent versus previous guidance of 36 percent
* Telenor q1 pretax result nok 6.41 billion (Reuters poll nok 6.2 billion)
* Telenor q1 revenues nok 30.5 billion (Reuters poll nok 31.05 billion)
* Telenor sees 2017 capex at 15-16 percent of sales excluding licences versus previous 15-16 percent
* Telenor sees 2017 revenue growth of of 1% to 2% versus previous guidance of 1-2%
* Financial outlook for 2017 has been adjusted to reflect new group structure with india presented as discontinued operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 4.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says co plans to subscribe 3.6 million shares in a Shandong-based software tech firm for 21 million yuan, to raise stake in it to 12.2 percent