4 months ago
BRIEF-Telenor says EU Commission investigates mobile operators in Sweden
April 25, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Telenor says EU Commission investigates mobile operators in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Telenor sverige subject of investigation by the european commission

* Telenor says investigation on premises of telenor sverige in stockholm regarding possible abuse of a collective dominant market position and/or possible anti-competitive practices between mobile network operators in sweden

* Telenor has strict internal rules and procedures on compliance with laws and regulations. Telenor will co- operate with the Authority in carrying out the investigation so that it can be conducted in an efficient manner. Besides this, Telenor has currently no further comments on this issue. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

