FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Telenor sells 4 pct of Veon shares for $259 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Telenor sells 4 pct of Veon shares for $259 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* Telenor announces pricing of its offering of 70 million Veon common shares and ADSS (former Vimpelcom)

* Public offering at price of usd 3.75 per ads/share, resulting in net proceeds to telenor of usd 259 million

* The offering is expected to close on or about 12 April 2017

* Today's transaction represents 4.0 per cent of VEON's total outstanding common shares, leaving Telenor with approximately 346.7 million VEON ADSs (19.7 per cent of VEON's total outstanding common shares), including the VEON ADSs that are underlying Telenor's USD 1 billion, 3-year exchangeable bond due 2019

* Citigroup and Morgan Stanley have acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering

* Following the transaction, VEON will no longer be treated as an associated company in Telenor's financial reporting and all of the previously recognised currency translation differences, amounting to an accounting loss of NOK 7.5 billion, including tax effects related to the hedging instruments, will be reclassified to the income statement'

* The net proceeds of USD 259 million (around NOK 2.2 billion) will be included in Telenor's cash flow statement for the second quarter 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.