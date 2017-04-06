BRIEF-Telenor to sell 70 mln of its common shares in Veon

April 6 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Telenor to sell additional shares in Veon Ltd.

* Has commenced an offering of 70 million of its common shares in Veon ltd

* Currently owns approximately 416.7 million ADSS, which represents 23.7 percent of Veon's total outstanding common shares

* Price at which telenor will sell common shares and adss has not yet been determined

* Pricing of offering will be announced following completion of bookbuilding process

* Citigroup and Morgan Stanley will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for offering