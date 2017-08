May 19 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Norway's Telenor says has been allocated 2x10 MHz technology neutral spectrum in the 1800 MHz frequency band

* The allocation was priced at $80 million in fees, for a term of 12 years

* Says allocation paves way for onward rollout of "real" 4G/LTE services on 1800 MHz in more cities across Myanmar, which can deliver speeds of more than 10 times that of 3G networks Source text: bit.ly/2rl7seI Further company coverage: