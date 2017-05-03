May 3 Telenor ASA

* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor

* Says proposed candidates will succeed Siri Beate Hatlen, Ashok Vaswani, Regi Aalstad and Dag Opedal, who will be relieved of their duties

* Says with these changes the board of Telenor will have nine members

* Says the Nomination Committee plans to propose an additional board member during the fall of 2017