* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 3 Telenor ASA
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
* Says proposed candidates will succeed Siri Beate Hatlen, Ashok Vaswani, Regi Aalstad and Dag Opedal, who will be relieved of their duties
* Says with these changes the board of Telenor will have nine members
* Says the Nomination Committee plans to propose an additional board member during the fall of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility
NEW YORK, May 19 A former software engineer for IBM in China pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing proprietary source code from the company, federal prosecutors announced on Friday.