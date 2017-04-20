BRIEF-Telephone and Data Systems says FCC announced U.S. Cellular was winning bidder for 188 600 Mhz spectrum licenses

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Telephone And Data Systems Inc

* Telephone and Data Systems - on April 13, FCC announced U.S. Cellular was winning bidder for 188 600 Mhz spectrum licenses for aggregate purchase price of $329 million

* Telephone and Data Systems Inc says at inception of auction process in June 2016, U.S. Cellular made an upfront payment to FCC of $143 million

* Telephone and Data Systems Inc says U.S. Cellular is required to pay remainder of purchase price of $186 million to FCC by May 11, 2017

* Telephone and Data Systems - U.S. Cellular currently expects to make such payment using cash on hand and/or borrowings under its revolving credit agreement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pFUcAR) Further company coverage:

