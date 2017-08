BRIEF-Telepizza Q1 total revenue up at 89.1 mln euros

May 11 (Reuters) - Telepizza Group SA:

* Q1 TOTAL CHAIN SALES 137.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 128.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 8.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 17.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 18.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 89.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 82.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT

* SEES FY CORE INTERNATIONAL TOTAL CHAIN SALES GROWTH 9 PERCENT TO 11 PERCENT

* SEES FY SPAIN TOTAL CHAIN SALES GROWTH BETWEEN 4 PERCENT AND 6 PERCENT

