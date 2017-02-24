BRIEF-Kernel Holding Q2 net profit $95.4 mln, down 18.1% YR/YR
* Q2 net profit decline is reflecting decreased non-operatingforex gains and lower VAT benefits received, as a result of recent changes in legislation
Feb 24 Telepizza Group SA:
* Said it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire "Pizza Blitz" in Switzerland
* The acquisition of 10 additional stores will bring the total number owned by Telepizza globally to 1,352 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q2 net profit decline is reflecting decreased non-operatingforex gains and lower VAT benefits received, as a result of recent changes in legislation
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
* Has delivered a strong trading performance since group's trading update on 10 January