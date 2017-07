July 25 (Reuters) - Telesat Canada

* Telesat reports results for the quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Quarterly revenue fell 3 percent to C$226 million

* Telesat Canada says at June 30, 2017 had contracted backlog for future services of about $3.9 billion

* Telesat Canada says at june 30, 2017 fleet utilization was 94% for Telesat's North American fleet and 64% for Telesat's international fleet