FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Teletech Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.01
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 11:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Teletech Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Teletech Holdings Inc

* Teletech announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue $344.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $340.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teletech holdings inc - sees full year 2017 gaap revenue to increase six to seven percent between $1.315 and $1.325 billion

* Teletech holdings inc says gaap operating income margin estimated to a range between 8.1 and 8.3 percent for 2017

* Teletech holdings - maintaining capital expenditure guidance at 4.2 percent of revenue, of which approximately 65 percent is growth oriented for 2017

* Teletech -during q4 2016, teletech signed an estimated $122 million in annualized contract value revenue from new and expanded client relationships

* Teletech holdings inc - qtrly non-gaap fully diluted earnings per share was 42 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.