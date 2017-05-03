May 3 Telia
* Telia Company announces proposed sale of part of its stake
in Turkcell
* Says announces launch of an accelerated bookbuilding
offering to institutional investors of approximately 150 million
shares in Turkcell, representing approximately 6.8 percent of
Turkcell's issued share capital
* Says if all offered shares are sold, Telia Company's
direct stake in Turkcell will be reduced to 7.2 percent
* Says Telia Company will continue to be largest shareholder
in Turkcell in economic terms post today's proposed transaction
* Says there is no present intention regarding any sale of
the shares that represent Telia Company’s indirect interest in
Turkcell
* Says transaction is expected to settle on May 8 2017
* Telia Company’s total interest in Turkcell is
approximately 38.0 percent of its issued share capital,
comprising a 14.0 percent direct stake and 24.0 percent indirect
stake
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)