4 months ago
BRIEF-Telia Q1 core profit in line with expectations
#Earnings Season
April 26, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Telia Q1 core profit in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Telia:

* Net sales in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, increased 3.0 percent. In reported currency, net sales fell 5.6 percent to SEK 19,252 million (20,394)

* Q1 in reported currency, EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, declined 1.1 percent to SEK 6,149 million (6,217)

* Says outlook for 2017 is reiterated

* Says costs in Sweden and Finland were elevated in quarter, due to short term efforts within customer support, it and rebranding. We do see cost levels to normalize ahead, especially in second half of 2017

* Says pressure from legacy decline was slightly higher compared to previous quarters

* Says we now see a likely settlement to be USD 1.0 billion rather than previous assumption of USD 1.45 billion.

* Reuters poll: Telia q1 core EBITDA was seen at SEK 6.1 billion, revenues at SEK 18.8 billion

* Says when it comes to Tcell we have sold our shares to AKFED. Importantly we have no risks, such as claims or any obligations, left in Tajikistan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

