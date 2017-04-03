FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telia says agreement for Tcell sale no longer valid
April 3, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Telia says agreement for Tcell sale no longer valid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Telia

* Agreement for sale of Tcell no longer valid

* Says agreement has expired since anti-monopoly service in Tajikistan did not reply by stipulated deadline between Telia Company and Akfed.

* Says Telia Company maintains its ambition to over time leave region Eurasia and focus on Nordic and Baltic region within framework of company's new generation telco strategy.

* “We have taken all relevant actions in trying to close the deal. The proposed buyer of our interest in Tcell, AKFED, is an established investor in the region with multiple companies in its current portfolio and a long history in Tcell. We are now assessing alternative ownership solutions for Tcell,” says Emil Nilsson, Senior Vice President, Head of Region Eurasia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

