UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Teligent Inc:
* Teligent Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $85 million to $100 million
* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $19.9 million
* Teligent Inc- adjusted income per fully diluted share for first quarters of 2017 $0.07
* Teligent Inc - company anticipates gross margin of 50% to 54% for year ending December 31, 2017
* Teligent Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $20.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $93.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.