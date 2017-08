March 7 (Reuters) - Teligent Inc:

* Teligent Inc announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $85 million to $100 million

* Q4 revenue rose 37 percent to $17.9 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Anticipates gross margin of 50% to 54% for year ending December 31, 2017

* Expects to spend between 24% and 27% of total revenue in research and development by end of 2017