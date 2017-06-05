FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telkom SA says HEPS up 12.4 pct at 731.4 cents per share
June 5, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Telkom SA says HEPS up 12.4 pct at 731.4 cents per share

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Telkom SA SOC Ltd:

* Annual dividend increased 56.3 percent to 422.0 cents per share​

* FY operating revenue up 9.8 pct

* FY ‍active subscriber base grew by 47.7 percent to about 4 million with a blended average revenue per user stable at 89​ rand

* FY HEPS up 12.4 pct at 731.4 cents per share

* Cash at end of year down 40.2 pct at 1,519 million rand

* Amended dividend policy to annual dividend of 60 percent of headline earnings with interim dividend of 40 percent of interim headline earnings​

* FY capital expenditure up 43.3 pct at 8,654 million rand

* FY net revenue up 7.9 pct to 31.9 billion rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

