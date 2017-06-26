BRIEF-Lifespot Capital FY net loss widens to 2.28 million euros
* FY NET LOSS 2.28 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.28 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 26Tellgen Corp
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 30
* Says it got patent in Japan for pharmaceutical compositions of CAROTENOID