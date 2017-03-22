FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Telling Telecommunication returns to profit in 2016, plans debt issues, stake acquisition
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 22, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Telling Telecommunication returns to profit in 2016, plans debt issues, stake acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Telling Telecommunication Holding Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 223.4 million yuan ($32.44 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 227.5 million yuan year ago

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan debt financing instruments

* Says it plans to acquire 30 percent stake in communication firm for up to 1.06 billion yuan via share issue

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mPtKit; bit.ly/2nBbpKy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8868 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.