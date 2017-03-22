BRIEF-Telling Telecommunication returns to profit in 2016, plans debt issues, stake acquisition

March 22 (Reuters) - Telling Telecommunication Holding Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 223.4 million yuan ($32.44 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 227.5 million yuan year ago

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan debt financing instruments

* Says it plans to acquire 30 percent stake in communication firm for up to 1.06 billion yuan via share issue

