April 3 (Reuters) - Tellurian Inc:

* Tellurian Inc- expects to begin construction of Driftwood LNG project in 2018 and produce first LNG in 2022, with full operations beginning in 2025

* Tellurian Inc- expects to make a final investment decision to begin construction following regulatory approval in mid-2018 for Driftwood LNG project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: