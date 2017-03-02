BRIEF-Tellurian's Driftwood LNG gets approval to export to Free Trade Agreement nations

March 2 (Reuters) - Tellurian Inc

* Tellurian's Driftwood LNG receives approval for liquefied natural gas exports to free trade agreement nations

* Submitted application to export lng to non-FTA nations, expects to file federal energy regulatory commission application later this quarter

* Submitted application to export lng to non-FTA nations, expects to file federal energy regulatory commission application later this quarter

* Tellurian expects to begin construction of Driftwood LNG in 2018 and deliver first LNG in 2022, with full operations in 2025