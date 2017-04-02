FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Telstra Corp says may offer bonds, notes under debt issuance program
April 2, 2017 / 11:06 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Telstra Corp says may offer bonds, notes under debt issuance program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd :

* Eur 15 billion debt issuance program

* May offer from time to time bonds, notes and other debt instruments under debt issuance program

* Offering circular supersedes offering circular dated 16 march 2016 and any previous prospectuses, offering circulars or supplements to it

* Application has been made for listing and quotation of any notes on singapore exchange securities trading limited

* Application may also be made for notes issued under program to be listed on australian securities exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

