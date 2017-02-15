FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#First Republic News
February 15, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Telstra reconfirms FY17 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd

* Telstra today reconfirmed fy17 guidance of mid to high-single digit income growth and low to mid- single digit ebitda growth

* free cash flow is expected to be in range of $3.5-4 billion and capital expenditure is expected to be approximately 18 per cent of sales.

* "Expect our nps to recover as our investments in networks and digitisation are implemented"

* guidance assumes wholesale product price stability from beginning of financial year

* Telstra's fy17 guidance for capex to sales ratio remains at 18 per cent.

* fy17 guidance also excludes $246 million ooyala intelligent video subsidiary impairment in fy16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

