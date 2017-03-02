FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telus announces pricing of US and Canadian debt offerings
March 2, 2017 / 12:23 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Telus announces pricing of US and Canadian debt offerings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Telus Corp:

* Telus announces pricing of us and canadian debt offerings

* Announced an offering of US$500 million of senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity

* US notes were priced at US$99.895 per US$100 principal amount for an effective yield of 3.712 per cent per annum

* Also announced offering of C$325 million of senior unsecured series cw notes with a 31-year maturity

* Canadian notes were priced at C$99.065 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 4.758 per cent per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

